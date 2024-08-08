MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Down

MKS Instruments MKSI reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share in second-quarter 2024, up from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.32 per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%.



Revenues of $887 million beat the consensus mark by 2.73% but declined 11.6% year over year.



Products revenues (86.8% of total revenues) were $770 million, down 13% year over year.



Services revenues (13.2% of total revenues) dropped 0.8% year over year to $117 million.

Quarterly Update

Revenues from the Semiconductor market (41.6% of total revenues) fell 16.3% year over year to $369 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.62%.



Electronics & Packaging revenues (25.8% of total revenues) were $229 million, higher than $225 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.55%.



Specialty Industrial revenues (32.6% of total revenues) declined 14.2% year over year to $289 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.97%.

Operating Details

In the second quarter, the adjusted gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 47.2%.



Research & development, as a percentage of revenues, was flat year over year. Sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 100 bps on a year-over-year basis.



MKS Instruments reported a non-GAAP operating income of $192 million, down 15.4% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 100 bps year over year to 21.6%.



Adjusted EBITDA was down 14% year over year to $228 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 70 bps on a year-over-year basis to 25.7%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, MKS Instruments had cash and cash equivalents of $850 million compared with $845 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operations was $122 million in second-quarter 2024 compared with the first-quarter 2024 figure of $67 million.



Free cash flow was $96 million compared with $49 million reported in the previous quarter.



In the second quarter, the company paid a cash dividend of $15 million or 22 cents per share.

Guidance

MKSI expects third-quarter 2024 revenues of $870 million (+/- $40 million).



The company expects an Adjusted EBITDA of $206 million (+/- 23 million).



On a non-GAAP basis, MKSI expects earnings of $1.43 (+/- 28 cents) per share.

