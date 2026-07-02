Is MKC Stock Undervalued After Its Pullback and Margin Recovery Signs

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC gives valuation-focused investors a mixed case. The stock has pulled back sharply, and its multiple now sits far below its five-year median.

That lower valuation is not the whole story. Profitability is improving, but organic growth remains modest and Consumer volumes are still soft.

MKC Valuation Looks Lower Than History

MKC shares are down 22.3% year to date and 30.9% over the trailing 12-month period. That underperformance has pushed valuation closer to the low end of the stock’s recent historical range.

The stock trades at 16.18X forward 12-month earnings, compared with a five-year high of 33.66X, a low of 14.01X and a five-year median of 25.67X. MKC also trades below the S&P 500’s 21.1X multiple and the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s 16.8X, though it remains above the Zacks sub-industry’s 14.09X.



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General Mills GIS is a packaged-food comparison because it also depends on everyday household demand. Mondelez International MDLZ offers a snack and branded-food benchmark for pricing and volume trends.

McCormick Earnings Recovery Warrants Attention

The latest quarter showed earnings recovery. Adjusted earnings increased 15.9% to 80 cents per share from 69 cents a year earlier, while net sales rose 16.7% to $1.94 billion.

Profitability also moved in the right direction. Adjusted gross profit increased 25% to $778.2 million, and adjusted gross margin expanded 270 basis points to 40.2%. Excluding the tariff refund benefit, underlying gross margin expanded 130 basis points.

Adjusted operating income rose 30.1% to $336.4 million, or 27.3% in constant currency. Pricing, acquisition accretion, the IEEPA tariff refund and CCI savings all contributed to margin recovery.

That mix supports the bull case because the improvement was not tied to one lever.

MKC Growth Still Relies on Pricing

The caution case remains visible. Organic sales grew only 1.7% in the second quarter, while the McCormick de Mexico acquisition contributed 12.3 percentage points to reported growth.

Pricing carried much of the organic improvement. Total pricing added 2.2 percentage points, offsetting a 0.5% decline in volume and mix. In Consumer, organic sales rose 0.8%, as a 2.7% pricing benefit more than offset a 1.9% volume and mix decline.

Flavor Solutions looked better, with 2.9% organic sales growth supported by 1.5% pricing and 1.4% volume growth. Still, soft consumer volumes, wider price gaps and value-focused spending can limit how far pricing can carry growth.

That is why the stock may look inexpensive without yet offering an all-clear signal. Investors should watch whether volume improvement materializes in the second half.

McCormick Outlook Supports a Balanced View

Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook. The company still expects net sales growth of 13-17%, including an 11-13% contribution from McCormick de Mexico and about 1% favorable currency impact.

Organic sales are projected to rise 1-3% on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted operating income is expected to increase 16-20%, while adjusted earnings are projected between $3.05 and $3.13 per share.

The margin outlook also remains constructive. McCormick expects adjusted gross margin to expand 100-120 basis points, supported by organic sales growth, McCormick de Mexico accretion and CCI productivity gains.

That outlook supports steady improvement, but it does not remove risk. Commodity costs, cautious consumer spending, global trade policy uncertainty and Middle East conflict-related costs remain important offsets. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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MKC Ranking Signals Need More Clarity

The bottom line is that MKC looks more interesting after the pullback, but the investment case is not clean enough to ignore volume and demand concerns. Lower valuation and improving margins support the value argument, while modest organic growth keeps the setup balanced.

The stock carries a Neutral recommendation, which fits the current risk-reward profile. It recognizes operating strengths without overlooking the reliance on pricing, the soft Consumer volume trend and cost uncertainty.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.