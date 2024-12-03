MJ Gleeson PLC Grants Share Options to Executives

MJ Gleeson PLC (GB:GLE) has released an update.

MJ Gleeson PLC has awarded nil-cost share options to its top executives, granting CEO Graham Prothero 7,887 shares and CFO Stefan Allanson 4,087 shares. These options, part of the company’s Annual and Deferred Bonus Plan, are based on an average share price of 546.5p and will vest in October 2026. Investors may find this move indicative of the company’s confidence in its leadership and future performance.

