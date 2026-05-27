Mizuho Upgrades Phillips 66 (PSX)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.17% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Phillips 66 is $186.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $139.38 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from its latest reported closing price of $173.88 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Phillips 66 is 108,238MM, a decrease of 19.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phillips 66. This is an decrease of 280 owner(s) or 11.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSX is 0.20%, an increase of 17.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.67% to 366,927K shares. The put/call ratio of PSX is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 26,108K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 22,101K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company.

Elliott Investment Management holds 19,251K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 13,788K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,153K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,658K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,414K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSX by 22.16% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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