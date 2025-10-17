Mizuho Maintains Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.45% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is $191.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.03 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.45% from its latest reported closing price of $186.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is 9,894MM, a decrease of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGX is 0.23%, an increase of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 128,221K shares. The put/call ratio of DGX is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,195K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,984K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,332K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,770K shares , representing an increase of 12.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,593K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,502K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 2.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,169K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,040K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,296K shares , representing an increase of 24.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 28.82% over the last quarter.

