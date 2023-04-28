Mizuho Maintains Linde Plc. (LIN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Linde Plc. (NYSE:LIN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.09% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Linde Plc. is 391.55. The forecasts range from a low of 368.65 to a high of $432.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from its latest reported closing price of 365.64.

The projected annual revenue for Linde Plc. is 34,767MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2793 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde Plc.. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIN is 0.76%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 462,686K shares. The put/call ratio of LIN is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,012K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,872K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,698K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,328K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,855K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 11.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,429K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,297K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,058K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,563K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Linde Background Information

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). The company lives its mission of making its world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making the customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the planet.The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

