Mizuho Leasing Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Results

November 06, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited (JP:8425) has released an update.

Mizuho Leasing Company reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net income rising by 43% compared to the previous year. The company’s revenues also saw a notable boost, reflecting a robust operational period. Investors may find these results encouraging as they highlight Mizuho’s strong financial health and potential for future growth.

