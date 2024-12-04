Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Solventum (SOLV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.09% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Solventum is $75.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from its latest reported closing price of $70.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Solventum is 8,248MM, an increase of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solventum. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLV is 0.15%, an increase of 28.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.03% to 120,231K shares. The put/call ratio of SOLV is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 7,126K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,361K shares , representing an increase of 24.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 84.68% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 5,272K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 29.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,370K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 24.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,619K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,550K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 23.67% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,459K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,476K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.