Mizuho Financial Group Boosts Dividend Estimates

Mizuho Financial Group has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend estimates for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The interim dividend has been raised to ¥65.0 per share, while the annual dividend is projected to reach ¥130.0 per share, reflecting a significant boost from previous estimates. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to balance capital adequacy with shareholder returns.

