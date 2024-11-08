Miyaji Engineering Reports Robust Growth Amid Share Split

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. (JP:3431) has released an update.
Miyaji Engineering Group, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 13.9% and operating profit surging by 51.8% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a two-for-one share split, which impacted its earnings per share calculations. Looking ahead, Miyaji is forecasting a modest 5.2% growth in net sales for the full fiscal year.
