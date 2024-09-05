Mixed Results Ahead of AVGO Beat, Payrolls Friday

Today’s normal stock market trading session was mixed today, with a slight gain on the Nasdaq of +0.25% offset by a -0.30% drop in the S&P 500, -0.54% on the Dow and -0.61% on the small-cap Russell 2000. Things had looked more promising during the morning hours, but couldn’t hold onto gains across the board.





Services Sector Results for August: Better than Expected



Quarterly Earnings Roundup: AVGO, DOCU, ZUMZ



Both monthly reports from the overall Services sector — ISM Services and S&P Services PMI — came in ahead of expectations this morning, and both above the 50-mark between growth and decline. ISM came in 10 basis points (bps) higher than the previous month to +51.5%, a half-point higher than projections. S&P PMI came in at +55.7 for August, above the +55.1 estimated and slightly upwardly revised +55.2 from the previous month.Services came in light ahead of the opening bell today as a segment of private-sector payrolls from ADP ; at +72K, it doesn’t even account for the remaining Baby Boomers retiring each month. So these August prints on Services from ISM and S&P today are somewhat reassuring.Semiconductor giant AVGO outperformed estimates on top and bottom lines this afternoon. Fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.24 per share was 4 cents ahead of the Zacks consensus, and nicely above the $1.05 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $13.07 billion easily swept past the $12.90 billion analysts were looking for, +47% year over year.Yet the stock is selling the news to the tune of -5.5% in late trading, as flat guidance for next-quarter revenues was a tad disappointing: $14.0 billion versus $14.02 billion currently estimated. This will happen when your shares are up +40.8% year to date. Besides, Broadcom never misses its earnings expectations. DOCU reported better-than-expected results for Q2 Thursday after the close. Earnings of 97 cents per share zoomed beyond the 80 cents projected and 72 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Sales of $736.0 million improve over the $726.15 million analysts were expecting. Gross Margins came in at +82.2%, and full-year revenue guidance was raised. Shares are up +0.7% in after-market trading.Action-sports retailer ZUMZ joined the quarterly beats parade after today’s close. A bottom-line tally of -$0.04 per share improved over the -33 cents analysts had been looking for, while revenues of $210.18 million easily surpassed the $202.97 million anticipated. Guidance was raised for next-quarter sales and full-year earnings. The stock had been up sharply in late trading after the release, but has since cooled to +1.3%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Docusign Inc. (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.