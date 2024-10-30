Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Boosts Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

Mitsui OSKLines (JP:9104) has released an update.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has revised its non-consolidated business forecasts for fiscal year 2024, projecting significant increases in ordinary and net income due to higher dividend income from equity method affiliates. The company also announced an increase in its annual dividend forecast, reflecting its improved earnings outlook.

