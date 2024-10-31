News & Insights

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Expands Through Strategic Split

October 31, 2024 — 08:24 pm EDT

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park, Inc. (JP:3471) has released an update.

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. has successfully completed an absorption-type company split, enhancing its asset management capabilities by integrating operations with ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. This strategic move, effective November 1, 2024, also led to a change in the principal shareholder of Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd., signaling a significant shift in the company’s operational landscape.

