Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Expands Through Strategic Split

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. has successfully completed an absorption-type company split, enhancing its asset management capabilities by integrating operations with ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. This strategic move, effective November 1, 2024, also led to a change in the principal shareholder of Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd., signaling a significant shift in the company’s operational landscape.

