Mitsubishi UFJ's Arm to Commence Power Futures Trade Services

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.’s MUFG consolidated subsidiary, MUFG Bank, has obtained approval for participation in the energy market from Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. ("TOCOM") and the Japan Securities Clearing Corporation.



These approvals pave the way for the bank to offer power futures trade execution and clearing services. The Bank will enter the power futures trade execution and clearing services business at TOCOM in October 2024.



Additionally, MUFG Bank plans to acquire a 49% stake in eClear Co., Ltd. (“eClear”), a subsidiary of enechain Co., Ltd. that operates in Japan’s largest power hedge wholesale trading marketplace, offering services for mitigating counterparty risks in wholesale power spot trading. MUFG Bank has finalized an agreement with eClear to this effect. As a result, eClear will become an equity-method subsidiary of the bank.



Through this investment, MUFG is expected to utilize its strong creditworthiness in increasing transaction volumes and expanding the services offered by eClear. It will help provide more comprehensive solutions to customers engaged in power spot trading and other related activities.

MUFG’s Latest Investment Aligns With Medium-Term Plan

With Japan’s expected rise in power consumption associated with the increase in generative AI applications, power quantity and price fluctuations due to Middle East tensions or reduced investment in fossil fuel development, MUFG is committed to "Driving Social & Environmental Progress (Sustainable Society)," one of the three pillars of its Medium-term Business Plan.



MUFG seeks to strengthen the structure and price predictability in Japan’s power trading market by entering the power futures and spot markets, increasing customers’ access to exchanges, and strengthening hedging facilities for related businesses. It will also assist in expanding the services of retail electricity businesses to help the overall growth of the power market and will also help stabilize power supply from generation to wholesale and retail.



In April 2024, the company outlined efforts to expand and refine its growth strategies, drive social and environmental progress, and accelerate transformation and innovation. Through its medium-term business plan, MUFG aims to add products and channels, improve balance sheet profitability and drive growth. With this, it aims to increase return on equity to around 9% in fiscal 2026.

Final Thoughts on MUFG’s Latest Investment

We believe with this approval for participation in the energy market from TOCOM, MUFG can broaden its business coverage significantly and turn into one of the important players in the Japanese energy market. Also, MUFG’s strategic investment in eClear will further reinforce its position in the energy industry.



Expansion into new sectors will enable the company to generate new sources of income and higher turnover rates in transactions, helping its financials in the long term.



In the past month, shares of MUFG on the NYSE have gained 32.3%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 23.1%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, MUFG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Finance Stocks Worth a Look

Some other top-ranked finance stocks worth considering are DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSDY and Grupo Supervielle S.A. SUPV, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 each at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBSDY’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.9% upward in the past 30 days. The company’s shares have returned 20.9% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUPV’s current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward in the past 30 days. The company’s shares have surged 69.4% in the past six months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.