Mitsubishi UFJ Financial H1 Profit Rises; Revises FY Earnings Target

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) reported that its profits to Owners of Parent was 1.26 trillion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2024, up 35.7% from last year. Earnings per share was 107.57 yen compared to 76.89 yen.

MUFG has revised its earnings target for profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Profits to owners of parent is now projected to be 1.75 trillion yen, revised from previous earnings target of 1.50 trillion yen.

