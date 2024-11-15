Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s Strategic Shift in Governance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (JP:8306) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is committed to strengthening its corporate governance to achieve its long-term goal of becoming the world’s most trusted financial group. The company intends to reduce its strategic shareholdings by 700 billion yen from FY2024 to FY2026, aiming to enhance economic efficiency and adhere to new financial regulations. This move aligns with MUFG’s strategy to focus on sustainable growth and increase corporate value.

