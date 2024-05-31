News & Insights

Stocks

Mitsubishi UFJ Adjusts Stake in SiteMinder Limited

May 31, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has experienced a shift in its substantial holding in SiteMinder Limited, with changes in voting power and relevant interests across various classes of securities. This adjustment reflects a significant alteration in their investment profile, impacting a total of 22,389,702 votes and altering their voting power from the previous 8.24% to the current 6.97%.

For further insights into AU:SDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.