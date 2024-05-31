Mitsubishi UFJ Adjusts Stake in SiteMinder Limited

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has experienced a shift in its substantial holding in SiteMinder Limited, with changes in voting power and relevant interests across various classes of securities. This adjustment reflects a significant alteration in their investment profile, impacting a total of 22,389,702 votes and altering their voting power from the previous 8.24% to the current 6.97%.

