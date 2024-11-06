News & Insights

Stocks

Mitsubishi UFJ Adjusts Stake in Karoon Energy Ltd

November 06, 2024 — 03:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Karoon Energy Ltd, following a series of transactions involving the sale and purchase of shares. The changes in their holdings were executed through entities controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and Morgan Stanley. This shift signals potential strategic adjustments by Mitsubishi UFJ in its investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:KAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.