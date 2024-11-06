Mitsubishi UFJ Adjusts Stake in Karoon Energy Ltd

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in Karoon Energy Ltd, following a series of transactions involving the sale and purchase of shares. The changes in their holdings were executed through entities controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and Morgan Stanley. This shift signals potential strategic adjustments by Mitsubishi UFJ in its investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:KAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.