Mitsubishi Pencil Updates Financial Reports Due to Valuation Errors

November 01, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Mitsubishi Pencil Company, Limited (JP:7976) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Pencil Company has announced corrections to its previous financial reports due to valuation errors related to stock splits. These adjustments have resulted in minor changes to the company’s financial results but do not impact income statements. The corrections reflect a slight increase in total and net assets as well as comprehensive income for the fiscal periods in question.

