Mitsubishi Motors H1 Profit, Sales Down; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japanese automobile major Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent dropped 43.8 percent to 37.95 billion Japanese yen from last year's 67.49 billion yen.

Earnings per share declined to 25.52 yen from 45.34 yen a year ago. Operating income declined 12.9 percent to 90.74 billion yen from last year's 104.19 billion yen.

Net sales for the first half dropped 1.8 percent to 1.31 trillion yen from 1.33 trillion yen in the same period last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024, the company continues to expect profit attributable of 144 billion yen or 96.85 yen per share, down 6.9 percent from last year. Operating income would be 190 billion yen, down 0.5 percent, while net sales are expected to rise 3.2 percent to 2.88 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.