Mitsubishi Expands U.S. Presence with New Subsidiary

October 24, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Mitsubishi (JP:8058) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Corporation has elevated its subsidiary, Diamond DC Dallas 1 LLC, to a specified subsidiary status following its establishment and full acquisition earlier this year. With a focus on data center development and operation in the U.S., this move reflects Mitsubishi’s strategic expansion into the American tech infrastructure market. The company anticipates minimal impact on its overall business performance from this change.

