MITSUBA to Acquire Tatsumi as Wholly Owned Subsidiary

TATSUMI Corporation (JP:7268) has released an update.

MITSUBA Corporation is set to make Tatsumi Corporation a wholly owned subsidiary through a simplified share exchange scheduled for April 2025, with Tatsumi’s shares to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2025. This strategic move aims to unify the corporate direction and enhance MITSUBA’s corporate value, particularly in the field of electrification amid current economic challenges.

For further insights into JP:7268 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.