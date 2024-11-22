Mitie Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Boosts Market Position

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has repurchased 600,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme, aiming to enhance shareholder value by canceling these shares. The share buyback reflects Mitie’s commitment to maintaining its market leadership and delivering strong returns, building on its impressive 80% Total Shareholder Return over the previous three years. With a focus on sustainability and transformation, Mitie continues to be a prominent player in the UK facilities management sector.

