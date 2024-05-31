News & Insights

Mitie Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

May 31, 2024 — 02:59 am EDT

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc, a leading UK facilities transformation company, has announced the purchase of 150,000 ordinary shares at a price of 120.8 pence per share as part of its Share Buyback Programme. These shares will be held in treasury, with the total number of voting rights in Mitie now standing at 1,330,295,384 ordinary shares. The move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects confidence in Mitie’s financial stability and growth prospects.

For further insights into GB:MTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

