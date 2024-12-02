News & Insights

Mitie Group Announces Share Capital and Future Goals

December 02, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has announced its updated share capital and voting rights, revealing a total of 1,286,425,718 issued shares and 1,273,530,034 voting rights, with some shares held in treasury. Known for its leadership in facilities transformation, Mitie has achieved an 80% Total Shareholder Return over the past three years and aims to continue its growth and enhance shareholder returns. The company is also committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2025 and holds a strong position in ESG credentials.

