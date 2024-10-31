News & Insights

Stocks

Mithril Silver and Gold Lists New Securities on ASX

October 31, 2024

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited has announced the quotation of 1,700,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 1, 2024. This move is expected to enhance the company’s visibility and provide investors with more opportunities to engage with its stock.

