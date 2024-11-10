News & Insights

Stocks

Mithril Resources Accelerates Exploration in Rich Mexican District

November 10, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mithril Resources Ltd (AU:MTH) has released an update.

Mithril Resources Ltd is ramping up its exploration activities in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend, one of the richest gold-silver districts. The company has reported high-grade assay results, including samples with up to 997 g/t silver and 28 g/t gold, highlighting the district’s potential. As Mithril Resources accelerates its exploration in 2024-2025, it presents an enticing opportunity for investors interested in precious metals.

For further insights into AU:MTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.