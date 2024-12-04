Mitchells & Butlers Grants Conditional Share Awards

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.

Mitchells & Butlers PLC has announced the grant of conditional share awards to key directors, including Phil Urban, Tim Jones, and Andrew Freeman, as part of their Short-Term Deferred Incentive Plan. These awards, relating to their annual bonuses, will be released in two stages over the next two years. This strategic move aligns with the company’s remuneration policy and reflects a commitment to rewarding leadership based on performance.

