Mitchells & Butlers’ Director Executes Share Option

December 03, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.

Mitchells & Butlers’ Phil Urban has exercised an option over 226,810 shares, selling 106,910 to cover tax obligations, while retaining the rest in line with the company’s shareholding policy. This move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, aligns with the firm’s remuneration strategy, ensuring compliance and retention requirements are met.

