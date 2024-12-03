Mitchells & Butlers’ Director Executes Share Option

Mitchells & Butlers (GB:MAB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mitchells & Butlers’ Phil Urban has exercised an option over 226,810 shares, selling 106,910 to cover tax obligations, while retaining the rest in line with the company’s shareholding policy. This move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, aligns with the firm’s remuneration strategy, ensuring compliance and retention requirements are met.

For further insights into GB:MAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.