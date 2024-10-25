News & Insights

Misumi Group Revises Earnings Forecast Upward

October 25, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Misumi Group (JP:9962) has released an update.

Misumi Group Inc. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, expecting increased sales and profits due to a gradual recovery in global capital investment demand and company-specific strategies. The updated forecast shows improvements across key financial metrics, highlighting a positive outlook despite uncertain market conditions.

