Mistras appoints Natalia Shuman as CEO

Mistras (MG) announced that the company’s board of directors has appointed Natalia Shuman as Mistras Group’s new president and CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Most recently, as group executive VP and group operating council member for Eurofins Scientific, she led over 12,000 employees, driving growth strategies, operational excellence, and strategic value creation. Shuman succeeds Manuel Stamatakis as the CEO, who has been serving as both interim CEO and the executive chairman of the board since October 2023. Stamatakis will continue in the role of executive chairman of the board, providing strategic oversight and support to the CEO and the company’s leadership team.

