Mistango River Resources Reports Promising Gold Assay Results

Mistango River Resources (TSE:MIS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mistango River Resources has reported promising gold assay results from its recent drilling program on the Omega Mine property. The results suggest significant shallow mineralization and potential deeper zones of interest, with some samples showing high gold concentrations. These findings continue to support the potential for valuable mineral deposits in the SW Zone area.

For further insights into TSE:MIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.