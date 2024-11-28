News & Insights

Stocks

Mistango River Resources Reports Promising Gold Assay Results

November 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mistango River Resources (TSE:MIS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mistango River Resources has reported promising gold assay results from its recent drilling program on the Omega Mine property. The results suggest significant shallow mineralization and potential deeper zones of interest, with some samples showing high gold concentrations. These findings continue to support the potential for valuable mineral deposits in the SW Zone area.

For further insights into TSE:MIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.