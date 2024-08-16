Missouri woman charged for attempting to defraud Elvis Presley’s family

A Missouri woman is facing federal charges for attempting to defraud the family of Elvis Presley.

The fraud claims focus on the woman, Lisa Jeanine Findley, also known as Lisa Holden, Lisa Howell, Gregory Naussany, Kurt Naussany, Lisa Jeanine Sullins, and Carolyn Williams.

According to court documents she attempted to defraud the famous family of millions of dollars and the rights to Graceland, the attraction they own.

Woman arrested for attempting to defraud Elvis Presley’s family

“As a Memphian, I know that Graceland is a national treasure,” said U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee. “This defendant allegedly used a brazen scheme to try to defraud the Presley family of their interest in this singularly important landmark.”

Findley reportedly pretended to be three separate individuals associated with a fake company, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC (Naussany Investments). She allegedly stated that one of Elvis Presley’s daughters borrowed $3.8 million in 2018 and used the Graceland site as collateral for the loan.

Finlay forged the signature of a Florida State notary public and the daughter of the famous singer. She was also found to have created fraudulent documentation that revolved around the loan.

According to court documents, she “filed a false creditor’s claim with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, and a fake deed of trust with the Shelby County Register’s Office in Memphis. Findley also allegedly published a fraudulent foreclosure notice in The Commercial Appeal, one of Memphis’s daily newspapers, announcing that Naussany Investments planned to auction Graceland to the highest bidder on May 23.”

Findley faces a two-year jail term for mail fraud and a maximum of twenty years for aggravated identity theft if convicted.

“Fame and money are magnets for criminals who look to capitalize on another person’s celebrity status,” said Inspector in Charge Eric Shen of U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Criminal Investigations Group. “In this case, Ms. Findley allegedly took advantage of the very public and tragic occurrences in the Presley family as an opportunity to prey on the name and financial status of the heirs to the Graceland estate, attempting to steal what rightfully belongs to the Presley family for her personal gain.”

Image: Pixlr.

The post Missouri woman charged for attempting to defraud Elvis Presley’s family appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.