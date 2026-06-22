Is Mission Produce Winning Through Operational Efficiency Gains?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO appears to be strengthening its competitive position through operational efficiency even amid a challenging avocado pricing environment. During second-quarter fiscal 2026, the company faced an unusually large Mexican avocado crop that pressured industry pricing and margins. Despite these headwinds, Mission Produce’s sales and operations teams successfully supported customer demand, driving a 15% year-over-year increase in avocado volumes. Management highlighted that the company’s vertically integrated business model and multi-region sourcing network enabled it to maintain customer service levels and outperform peers during a period of extremely low prices, underscoring the resilience of its operating platform.



Operational execution was particularly evident in Mission Produce’s ability to manage supply chain complexities while keeping costs under control. Although per-unit margins were squeezed by a temporary mismatch between supply and demand for certain fruit sizes, the company maintained a stable core SG&A expense base year over year. Management noted that supply conditions have since normalized, allowing the company to leverage sourcing from California and Peru, which should support margin recovery in the second half of fiscal 2026. Furthermore, the marketing and distribution segment generated 15% volume growth and delivered a roughly 5% increase in gross profit on a first-half basis, reflecting the effectiveness of Mission Produce’s scale and logistics capabilities.



Looking ahead, Mission Produce’s acquisition of Calavo is expected to further enhance operational efficiency and profitability. The company anticipates at least $25 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 months through the elimination of redundant operations, SG&A expenses and infrastructure costs. The addition of Calavo’s packing facilities should also improve capacity utilization, supply-demand balancing and network optimization, particularly during high-volume harvest periods.

Are Corteva and Dole Winning Through Operational Efficiency?

Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE are sharpening execution, optimizing supply chains and driving productivity to support margins in challenging end markets.



Corteva is strengthening its competitive position through disciplined operational execution and productivity initiatives across its Seed and Crop Protection businesses. The company continues to focus on manufacturing efficiencies, supply-chain optimization and cost-control measures while leveraging its innovation pipeline to drive higher-margin growth. Corteva’s efforts to streamline operations, improve production reliability and optimize pricing have supported margin expansion despite a challenging agricultural demand environment.



Dole is advancing operational efficiency by optimizing its global sourcing, farming, shipping and distribution network, allowing the company to better navigate volatile produce markets and inflationary pressures. DOLE has been focused on improving supply-chain productivity, enhancing asset utilization and reducing costs across its fresh fruit and diversified produce segments. Investments in farming operations, logistics infrastructure and procurement efficiencies have helped strengthen margins while ensuring consistent product availability for customers.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost 9.2% in the last three months against the industry’s rise of 0.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20X, above the industry’s average of 14.91X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 35.4%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 66.7%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



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AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.