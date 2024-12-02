News & Insights

Mirvac Group Director Increases Stake in Company

December 02, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Mirvac Group (AU:MGR) has released an update.

Mirvac Group has announced a change in the interests of its director, Alan Robert Harold Sindel, as he increased his direct holding of stapled securities by 48,176 shares, bringing his total direct holding to 137,602 shares. This adjustment resulted from the vesting of rights under the company’s Non-Executive Director Fee Sacrifice Rights Plan, with the rights valued at $1.99 per share based on a 30-day volume-weighted average price. Investors might find this development crucial as it reflects insider confidence in Mirvac Group’s future prospects.

