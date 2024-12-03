Mirion Technologies Sets Ambitious Growth and Strategic Plans

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Mirion Technologies ( (MIR) ) is now available.

Mirion Technologies is poised for growth as it unveils its ambitious 2028 financial outlook and initial 2025 guidance, alongside a strategic partnership with Electronics Corporation of India Ltd to boost India’s nuclear sector. The company plans a $100 million share repurchase program to enhance shareholder value and maintain capital flexibility, while navigating opportunities in the growing nuclear and cancer care markets. Mirion’s leadership emphasizes its unique positioning to leverage market tailwinds, aiming for robust growth and operational excellence.

