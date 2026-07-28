Mirion Technologies Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) released earnings for second quarter of $7.7 million

The company's bottom line totaled $7.7 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $8.3 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mirion Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.2 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $266.8 million from $222.9 million last year.

Mirion Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.7 Mln. vs. $8.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $266.8 Mln vs. $222.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.48 To $ 0.55

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