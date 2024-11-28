News & Insights

Mirasol Resources Launches Drilling at Sobek Project

November 28, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Mirasol Resources (TSE:MRZ) has released an update.

Mirasol Resources has commenced drilling at its Sobek Copper-Gold Project in Chile’s Vicuña District, focusing on the Potro SE target. The target is strategically located near NGEx’s Lunahuasi discovery and is the first of two high-priority porphyry targets. The drilling aims to explore potential concealed porphyry deposits, with the first drill hole expected to reach significant depths.

