Mirasol Resources Launches Drilling at Sobek Project

Mirasol Resources has commenced drilling at its Sobek Copper-Gold Project in Chile’s Vicuña District, focusing on the Potro SE target. The target is strategically located near NGEx’s Lunahuasi discovery and is the first of two high-priority porphyry targets. The drilling aims to explore potential concealed porphyry deposits, with the first drill hole expected to reach significant depths.

