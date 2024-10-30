Miramar Resources Unveils Promising Bangemall Exploration Results

Miramar Resources Limited (AU:M2R) has released an update.

Miramar Resources Limited has released promising findings from its exploration at the Bangemall Projects, indicating potential for Norilsk-style nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group element mineralization. The maiden drilling campaign at Mount Vernon revealed elevated values of these elements and the presence of mafic cumulate rocks, which are encouraging indicators for such deposits. Further exploration and analysis are planned to expand on these initial positive results.

For further insights into AU:M2R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.