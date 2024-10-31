MIRAIT ONE Unveils New Sustainability Guidelines

Mirait Holdings Corporation (JP:1417) has released an update.

MIRAIT ONE Corporation has introduced new procurement policies and sustainability guidelines to address social issues like inequality and environmental concerns while promoting economic development. These initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to co-create a sustainable future with its suppliers.

For further insights into JP:1417 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.