MIRAIT ONE Unveils New Sustainability Guidelines

October 31, 2024 — 11:52 pm EDT

Mirait Holdings Corporation (JP:1417) has released an update.

MIRAIT ONE Corporation has introduced new procurement policies and sustainability guidelines to address social issues like inequality and environmental concerns while promoting economic development. These initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to co-create a sustainable future with its suppliers.

