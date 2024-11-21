MIRA Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Board Member and Chairman

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( (MIRA) ) has shared an update.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces a significant leadership change as Michael Jerman resigns from the board to pursue other interests, and Matthew Pratt Whalen steps in as the new board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Whalen, a seasoned CPA with vast experience in public accounting and corporate finance, is expected to bring substantial expertise and strategic oversight to the company, enhancing its financial governance and growth potential.

Find detailed analytics on MIRA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.