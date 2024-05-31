Minth Group Announces Board Structure

Minth Group (HK:0425) has released an update.

Minth Group Limited has announced its Board of Directors, comprising executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, and has detailed their respective roles within four distinct Board Committees. Key figures include Wei Ching Lien as the Chairperson of the Board and Mok Kwai Pui Bill holding multiple chair positions within the Board Committees. The company’s leadership structure is designed to oversee various aspects of its operations, promoting effective governance and strategic oversight.

For further insights into HK:0425 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.