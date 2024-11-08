MinRex Resources Gains Shareholder Support for Future Growth

MinRex Resources Limited (AU:MRR) has released an update.

MinRex Resources Limited announced the successful passing of four key resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, showcasing solid shareholder support. The meeting highlighted MinRex’s strategic focus on its rich metals projects portfolio, particularly in the Lachlan Fold Belt. Investors can look forward to the company’s continued exploration activities targeting multi-commodity deposits, bolstered by the approval of a 10% placement capacity.

