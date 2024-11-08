News & Insights

Stocks

MinRex Resources Gains Shareholder Support for Future Growth

November 08, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MinRex Resources Limited (AU:MRR) has released an update.

MinRex Resources Limited announced the successful passing of four key resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, showcasing solid shareholder support. The meeting highlighted MinRex’s strategic focus on its rich metals projects portfolio, particularly in the Lachlan Fold Belt. Investors can look forward to the company’s continued exploration activities targeting multi-commodity deposits, bolstered by the approval of a 10% placement capacity.

For further insights into AU:MRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.