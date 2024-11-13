Mink Ventures Secures Grant for Mineral Exploration

Mink Ventures Corp. (TSE:MINK) has released an update.

Mink Ventures Corporation has secured an $89,160 grant from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program to support its exploration activities at the Warren Nickel Copper Cobalt Project. The project aims to uncover critical minerals essential for Ontario’s supply chain. This funding will aid Mink in advancing their exploration efforts, including a planned diamond drill program to test promising mineralized zones.

