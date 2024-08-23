The Minimum Savings You Need To Be Able To Retire in All 50 States

News & Insights

Millions of Americans are worried that they won’t have enough savings to comfortably retire, according to USA Today — and the concern is particularly severe among those over 50 years old. How much you should have saved for retirement depends on a few key factors including your location. Where you choose to spend your golden years is critical. Living in California will look drastically different costs-wise, than, say, living in Kansas. 

Let’s break this all down. How much do you need in savings to afford a retirement in each U.S. state? GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey to find out. 

To find out exactly how much you need to retire in each state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state, along with the cost-of-living index and more. Let’s explore.

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Cost-of-living index: 83.8
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $48,451.48
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $26,014.24
  • How much savings you need to retire: $650,356

Owasso, Oklahoma

Oklahoma

  • Cost-of-living index: 86.4
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $49,954.75
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $27,517.51
  • How much savings you need to retire: $687,938

Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Cost-of-living index: 87.3
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,475.11
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,037.87
  • How much savings you need to retire: $700,947
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

Alabama

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,937.66
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,500.42
  • How much savings you need to retire: $712,510
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.3
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,053.29
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,616.05
  • How much savings you need to retire: $715,401
Missouri Welcome Sign stock photo

Missouri

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.5
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,168.93
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,731.69
  • How much savings you need to retire: $718,292

Memphis, Tennessee/USA - July 01, 2015: Welcome to Arkansas highway sign on I-40 between Tennessee and Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Cost-of-living index: 88.5
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,168.93
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,731.69
  • How much savings you need to retire: $718,292
Iowa Road

Iowa

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,094.02
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,656.78
  • How much savings you need to retire: $741,419
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.3
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,209.65
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,772.41
  • How much savings you need to retire: $744,310
Decatur, Indiana

Indiana

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.3
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,209.65
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,772.41
  • How much savings you need to retire: $744,310

Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Cost-of-living index: 91.3
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,787.83
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,350.59
  • How much savings you need to retire: $758,765
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

Michigan

  • Cost-of-living index: 91.8
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,076.92
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,639.68
  • How much savings you need to retire: $765,992
Aerial shot of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

Louisiana

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,250.38
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,813.14
  • How much savings you need to retire: $770,328
Rockport Texas iStock-1931082450

Texas

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.4
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,423.83
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,986.59
  • How much savings you need to retire: $774,665

Dixie Avenue & Main Street Unite at the Public Square in Downtown Elizabethtown, Hardin County, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.6
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,539.47
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,102.23
  • How much savings you need to retire: $777,556
North Dakota Badlands.

North Dakota

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.8
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,655.10
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,217.86
  • How much savings you need to retire: $780,447
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.3
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,944.19
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,506.95
  • How much savings you need to retire: $787,674
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.4
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,002.01
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,564.77
  • How much savings you need to retire: $789,119

Sioux Falls South Dakota Falls Park

South Dakota

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.4
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,002.01
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,564.77
  • How much savings you need to retire: $789,119
Tucumcari, New Mexico, USA - May 12, 2011: A large mural painted on the side of Lowe's Supermarket in Tucumcari, NM features the iconic Route 66 sign and slogan: Get Your Kicks.

New Mexico

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.6
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,117.65
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,680.41
  • How much savings you need to retire: $792,010
Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • Cost-of-living index: 94
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,348.92
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,911.68
  • How much savings you need to retire: $797,792
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Cost-of-living index: 94.6
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,695.83
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,258.59
  • How much savings you need to retire: $806,465

A picture of bridges leading into the St.

Minnesota

  • Cost-of-living index: 94.8
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,811.46
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,374.22
  • How much savings you need to retire: $809,356
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,984.92
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,547.68
  • How much savings you need to retire: $813,692
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.6
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,274.01
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,836.77
  • How much savings you need to retire: $820,919
La Crosse is a city in the U.

Wisconsin

  • Cost-of-living index: 97
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,083.46
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $33,646.22
  • How much savings you need to retire: $841,156

Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Cost-of-living index: 97.6
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,430.37
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $33,993.13
  • How much savings you need to retire: $849,828
Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

North Carolina

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.5
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,950.73
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $34,513.49
  • How much savings you need to retire: $862,837
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Cost-of-living index: 100.9
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,338.36
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $35,901.12
  • How much savings you need to retire: $897,528
Pocatello, Idaho, USA Aug.

Idaho

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,454.00
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,016.76
  • How much savings you need to retire: $900,419

Virginia plate

Virginia

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.3
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,569.63
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,132.39
  • How much savings you need to retire: $903,310
Colorado welcome road sign stock photo

Colorado

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.8
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,858.72
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,421.48
  • How much savings you need to retire: $910,537
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Cost-of-living index: 102.7
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,379.09
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,941.85
  • How much savings you need to retire: $923,546
Winter Panoramic view of the back of the Wasatch Mountains Utah from the top of Brighton Ski Resort in the Rocky.

Utah

  • Cost-of-living index: 102.9
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,494.72
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $37,057.48
  • How much savings you need to retire: $926,437

Palatka, Florida USA - October 30, 2021: The city of Palatka, Florida on the St.

Florida

  • Cost-of-living index: 103.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,610.36
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $37,173.12
  • How much savings you need to retire: $929,328
Welcome to Arizona sign, the Grand Canyon State Welcomes You. stock photo

Arizona

  • Cost-of-living index: 110.5
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,888.89
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $41,451.65
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,036,291
Aerial view of Camden, Maine harbor in fall from Mount Battie.

Maine

  • Cost-of-living index: 111.3
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $64,351.43
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $41,914.19
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,047,855
Connecticut welcomes you iStock-172992653

Connecticut

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.2
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,449.98
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,012.74
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,075,318

Woonsocket, Rhode island, USA - August 1, 2017: Daytime view of the historic Stadium Theatre along Main Street in downtown Woonsocket.

Rhode Island

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.4
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,565.61
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,128.37
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,078,209
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.6
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,681.25
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,244.01
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,081,100
Fishing Pier Over Beach stock photo

New Jersey

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.7
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,739.07
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,301.83
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,082,546
Klamath Falls, Oregon, USA - July 2nd, 2022: Kla-Mo-Ya casino sign and entrance.

Oregon

  • Cost-of-living index: 114.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,970.34
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,533.10
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,088,327

St. Albans, Vermont

Vermont

  • Cost-of-living index: 114.7
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,317.25
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,880.01
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,097,000
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Cost-of-living index: 115.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,548.52
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $44,111.28
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,102,782
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Cost-of-living index: 116.2
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,184.52
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $44,747.28
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,118,682
Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

New York

  • Cost-of-living index: 123.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $71,173.96
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $48,736.72
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,218,418

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dieter Hopf/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (5441048a)Harbour of Valdez, Prince William Sound, AlaskaVARIOUS.

Alaska

  • Cost-of-living index: 125.1
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $72,330.32
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $49,893.08
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,247,327
Welcome to Massachusetts road sign.

Massachusetts

  • Cost-of-living index: 144.3
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $83,431.37
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $60,994.13
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,524,853
Santa Ana California luxury home mansion Zillow

California

  • Cost-of-living index: 145
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $83,836.10
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $61,398.86
  • How much savings you need to retire: $1,534,972
Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

  • Cost-of-living index: 186.2
  • Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $107,657.12
  • Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
  • Annual expenditures after Social Security: $85,219.88
  • How much savings you need to retire: $2,130,497

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q1 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, GOBankingRates divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the June 2024 Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by four percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 17, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Savings You Need To Be Able To Retire in All 50 States

