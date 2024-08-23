The Minimum Savings You Need To Be Able To Retire in All 50 States

Millions of Americans are worried that they won’t have enough savings to comfortably retire, according to USA Today — and the concern is particularly severe among those over 50 years old. How much you should have saved for retirement depends on a few key factors including your location. Where you choose to spend your golden years is critical. Living in California will look drastically different costs-wise, than, say, living in Kansas.
Let’s break this all down. How much do you need in savings to afford a retirement in each U.S. state? GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey to find out.
To find out exactly how much you need to retire in each state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state, along with the cost-of-living index and more. Let’s explore.
Explore More: Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years
Learn More: 7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Retire Before Speaking To a Financial Advisor
West Virginia
- Cost-of-living index: 83.8
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $48,451.48
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $26,014.24
- How much savings you need to retire: $650,356
Try This: The Average Retirement Age in 2024: US vs. Canada
For You: Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: Here’s How Much the Average Retiree Would Save
Oklahoma
- Cost-of-living index: 86.4
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $49,954.75
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $27,517.51
- How much savings you need to retire: $687,938
Discover Next: I’m a Retired Boomer: Here Are 3 Debts You Should Definitely Pay Off Before Retirement
Kansas
- Cost-of-living index: 87.3
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,475.11
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,037.87
- How much savings you need to retire: $700,947
Alabama
- Cost-of-living index: 88.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,937.66
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,500.42
- How much savings you need to retire: $712,510
Mississippi
- Cost-of-living index: 88.3
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,053.29
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,616.05
- How much savings you need to retire: $715,401
Missouri
- Cost-of-living index: 88.5
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,168.93
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,731.69
- How much savings you need to retire: $718,292
Check Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Arkansas
- Cost-of-living index: 88.5
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,168.93
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,731.69
- How much savings you need to retire: $718,292
Iowa
- Cost-of-living index: 90.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,094.02
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,656.78
- How much savings you need to retire: $741,419
Tennessee
- Cost-of-living index: 90.3
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,209.65
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,772.41
- How much savings you need to retire: $744,310
Indiana
- Cost-of-living index: 90.3
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,209.65
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,772.41
- How much savings you need to retire: $744,310
Read Next: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid Of First
Georgia
- Cost-of-living index: 91.3
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,787.83
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,350.59
- How much savings you need to retire: $758,765
Michigan
- Cost-of-living index: 91.8
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,076.92
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,639.68
- How much savings you need to retire: $765,992
Louisiana
- Cost-of-living index: 92.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,250.38
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,813.14
- How much savings you need to retire: $770,328
Texas
- Cost-of-living index: 92.4
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,423.83
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,986.59
- How much savings you need to retire: $774,665
Learn More: 2 Things Empty Nesters Should Stop Investing In To Boost Retirement Savings
Kentucky
- Cost-of-living index: 92.6
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,539.47
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,102.23
- How much savings you need to retire: $777,556
North Dakota
- Cost-of-living index: 92.8
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,655.10
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,217.86
- How much savings you need to retire: $780,447
Illinois
- Cost-of-living index: 93.3
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,944.19
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,506.95
- How much savings you need to retire: $787,674
Nebraska
- Cost-of-living index: 93.4
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,002.01
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,564.77
- How much savings you need to retire: $789,119
For You: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots
South Dakota
- Cost-of-living index: 93.4
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,002.01
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,564.77
- How much savings you need to retire: $789,119
New Mexico
- Cost-of-living index: 93.6
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,117.65
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,680.41
- How much savings you need to retire: $792,010
Ohio
- Cost-of-living index: 94
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,348.92
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,911.68
- How much savings you need to retire: $797,792
Montana
- Cost-of-living index: 94.6
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,695.83
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,258.59
- How much savings you need to retire: $806,465
Try This: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: How Would That Impact You If You Are Retired?
Minnesota
- Cost-of-living index: 94.8
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,811.46
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,374.22
- How much savings you need to retire: $809,356
Wyoming
- Cost-of-living index: 95.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,984.92
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,547.68
- How much savings you need to retire: $813,692
Pennsylvania
- Cost-of-living index: 95.6
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,274.01
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,836.77
- How much savings you need to retire: $820,919
Wisconsin
- Cost-of-living index: 97
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,083.46
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $33,646.22
- How much savings you need to retire: $841,156
Trending Now: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns
South Carolina
- Cost-of-living index: 97.6
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,430.37
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $33,993.13
- How much savings you need to retire: $849,828
North Carolina
- Cost-of-living index: 98.5
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,950.73
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $34,513.49
- How much savings you need to retire: $862,837
Delaware
- Cost-of-living index: 100.9
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,338.36
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $35,901.12
- How much savings you need to retire: $897,528
Idaho
- Cost-of-living index: 101.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,454.00
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,016.76
- How much savings you need to retire: $900,419
Be Aware: Here Are All the Promises Trump Has Made About Social Security If He’s Reelected
Virginia
- Cost-of-living index: 101.3
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,569.63
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,132.39
- How much savings you need to retire: $903,310
Colorado
- Cost-of-living index: 101.8
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,858.72
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,421.48
- How much savings you need to retire: $910,537
Nevada
- Cost-of-living index: 102.7
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,379.09
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,941.85
- How much savings you need to retire: $923,546
Utah
- Cost-of-living index: 102.9
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,494.72
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $37,057.48
- How much savings you need to retire: $926,437
Explore More: I’m a Financial Advisor: 5 Things the Middle Class Wastes Money On
Florida
- Cost-of-living index: 103.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,610.36
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $37,173.12
- How much savings you need to retire: $929,328
Arizona
- Cost-of-living index: 110.5
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,888.89
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $41,451.65
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,036,291
Maine
- Cost-of-living index: 111.3
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $64,351.43
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $41,914.19
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,047,855
Connecticut
- Cost-of-living index: 113.2
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,449.98
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,012.74
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,075,318
Find Out: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings
Rhode Island
- Cost-of-living index: 113.4
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,565.61
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,128.37
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,078,209
New Hampshire
- Cost-of-living index: 113.6
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,681.25
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,244.01
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,081,100
New Jersey
- Cost-of-living index: 113.7
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,739.07
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,301.83
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,082,546
Oregon
- Cost-of-living index: 114.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,970.34
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,533.10
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,088,327
Read More: 9 Things the Middle-Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
Vermont
- Cost-of-living index: 114.7
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,317.25
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,880.01
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,097,000
Washington
- Cost-of-living index: 115.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,548.52
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $44,111.28
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,102,782
Maryland
- Cost-of-living index: 116.2
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,184.52
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $44,747.28
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,118,682
New York
- Cost-of-living index: 123.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $71,173.96
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $48,736.72
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,218,418
Discover More: Average Monthly Expenses by Age: Which Group Is Spending the Most?
Alaska
- Cost-of-living index: 125.1
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $72,330.32
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $49,893.08
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,247,327
Massachusetts
- Cost-of-living index: 144.3
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $83,431.37
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $60,994.13
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,524,853
California
- Cost-of-living index: 145
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $83,836.10
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $61,398.86
- How much savings you need to retire: $1,534,972
Hawaii
- Cost-of-living index: 186.2
- Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $107,657.12
- Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24
- Annual expenditures after Social Security: $85,219.88
- How much savings you need to retire: $2,130,497
Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q1 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, GOBankingRates divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the June 2024 Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by four percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 17, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 2 Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2025
- 5 Affordable Car Brands That Will Last Over 10 Years With Proper Maintenance
- If You Shop Online, Make Sure You Do This -- It Could Put an Extra $200 in Your Wallet
- 3 Things to Do This Week If You Have Debt
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Savings You Need To Be Able To Retire in All 50 States
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.