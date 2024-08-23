The Minimum Savings You Need To Be Able To Retire in All 50 States

Millions of Americans are worried that they won’t have enough savings to comfortably retire, according to USA Today — and the concern is particularly severe among those over 50 years old. How much you should have saved for retirement depends on a few key factors including your location. Where you choose to spend your golden years is critical. Living in California will look drastically different costs-wise, than, say, living in Kansas.

Let’s break this all down. How much do you need in savings to afford a retirement in each U.S. state? GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey to find out.

To find out exactly how much you need to retire in each state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state, along with the cost-of-living index and more. Let’s explore.

Explore More: Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years

Learn More: 7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Retire Before Speaking To a Financial Advisor

West Virginia

Cost-of-living index: 83.8

83.8 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $48,451.48

$48,451.48 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $26,014.24

$26,014.24 How much savings you need to retire: $650,356

Try This: The Average Retirement Age in 2024: US vs. Canada

For You: Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: Here’s How Much the Average Retiree Would Save

Oklahoma

Cost-of-living index: 86.4

86.4 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $49,954.75

$49,954.75 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $27,517.51

$27,517.51 How much savings you need to retire: $687,938

Discover Next: I’m a Retired Boomer: Here Are 3 Debts You Should Definitely Pay Off Before Retirement

Kansas

Cost-of-living index: 87.3

87.3 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,475.11

$50,475.11 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,037.87

$28,037.87 How much savings you need to retire: $700,947

Alabama

Cost-of-living index: 88.1

88.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $50,937.66

$50,937.66 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,500.42

$28,500.42 How much savings you need to retire: $712,510

Mississippi

Cost-of-living index: 88.3

88.3 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,053.29

$51,053.29 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,616.05

$28,616.05 How much savings you need to retire: $715,401

Missouri

Cost-of-living index: 88.5

88.5 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,168.93

$51,168.93 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,731.69

$28,731.69 How much savings you need to retire: $718,292

Check Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Arkansas

Cost-of-living index: 88.5

88.5 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $51,168.93

$51,168.93 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $28,731.69

$28,731.69 How much savings you need to retire: $718,292

Iowa

Cost-of-living index: 90.1

90.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,094.02

$52,094.02 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,656.78

$29,656.78 How much savings you need to retire: $741,419

Tennessee

Cost-of-living index: 90.3

90.3 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,209.65

$52,209.65 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,772.41

$29,772.41 How much savings you need to retire: $744,310

Indiana

Cost-of-living index: 90.3

90.3 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,209.65

$52,209.65 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $29,772.41

$29,772.41 How much savings you need to retire: $744,310

Read Next: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid Of First

Georgia

Cost-of-living index: 91.3

91.3 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $52,787.83

$52,787.83 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,350.59

$30,350.59 How much savings you need to retire: $758,765

Michigan

Cost-of-living index: 91.8

91.8 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,076.92

$53,076.92 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,639.68

$30,639.68 How much savings you need to retire: $765,992

Louisiana

Cost-of-living index: 92.1

92.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,250.38

$53,250.38 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,813.14

$30,813.14 How much savings you need to retire: $770,328

Texas

Cost-of-living index: 92.4

92.4 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,423.83

$53,423.83 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $30,986.59

$30,986.59 How much savings you need to retire: $774,665

Learn More: 2 Things Empty Nesters Should Stop Investing In To Boost Retirement Savings

Kentucky

Cost-of-living index: 92.6

92.6 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,539.47

$53,539.47 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,102.23

$31,102.23 How much savings you need to retire: $777,556

North Dakota

Cost-of-living index: 92.8

92.8 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,655.10

$53,655.10 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,217.86

$31,217.86 How much savings you need to retire: $780,447

Illinois

Cost-of-living index: 93.3

93.3 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $53,944.19

$53,944.19 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,506.95

$31,506.95 How much savings you need to retire: $787,674

Nebraska

Cost-of-living index: 93.4

93.4 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,002.01

$54,002.01 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,564.77

$31,564.77 How much savings you need to retire: $789,119

For You: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

South Dakota

Cost-of-living index: 93.4

93.4 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,002.01

$54,002.01 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,564.77

$31,564.77 How much savings you need to retire: $789,119

New Mexico

Cost-of-living index: 93.6

93.6 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,117.65

$54,117.65 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,680.41

$31,680.41 How much savings you need to retire: $792,010

Ohio

Cost-of-living index: 94

94 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,348.92

$54,348.92 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $31,911.68

$31,911.68 How much savings you need to retire: $797,792

Montana

Cost-of-living index: 94.6

94.6 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,695.83

$54,695.83 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,258.59

$32,258.59 How much savings you need to retire: $806,465

Try This: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: How Would That Impact You If You Are Retired?

Minnesota

Cost-of-living index: 94.8

94.8 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,811.46

$54,811.46 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,374.22

$32,374.22 How much savings you need to retire: $809,356

Wyoming

Cost-of-living index: 95.1

95.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $54,984.92

$54,984.92 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,547.68

$32,547.68 How much savings you need to retire: $813,692

Pennsylvania

Cost-of-living index: 95.6

95.6 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $55,274.01

$55,274.01 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $32,836.77

$32,836.77 How much savings you need to retire: $820,919

Wisconsin

Cost-of-living index: 97

97 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,083.46

$56,083.46 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $33,646.22

$33,646.22 How much savings you need to retire: $841,156

Trending Now: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

South Carolina

Cost-of-living index: 97.6

97.6 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,430.37

$56,430.37 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $33,993.13

$33,993.13 How much savings you need to retire: $849,828

North Carolina

Cost-of-living index: 98.5

98.5 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $56,950.73

$56,950.73 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $34,513.49

$34,513.49 How much savings you need to retire: $862,837

Delaware

Cost-of-living index: 100.9

100.9 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,338.36

$58,338.36 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $35,901.12

$35,901.12 How much savings you need to retire: $897,528

Idaho

Cost-of-living index: 101.1

101.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,454.00

$58,454.00 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,016.76

$36,016.76 How much savings you need to retire: $900,419

Be Aware: Here Are All the Promises Trump Has Made About Social Security If He’s Reelected

Virginia

Cost-of-living index: 101.3

101.3 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,569.63

$58,569.63 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,132.39

$36,132.39 How much savings you need to retire: $903,310

Colorado

Cost-of-living index: 101.8

101.8 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $58,858.72

$58,858.72 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,421.48

$36,421.48 How much savings you need to retire: $910,537

Nevada

Cost-of-living index: 102.7

102.7 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,379.09

$59,379.09 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $36,941.85

$36,941.85 How much savings you need to retire: $923,546

Utah

Cost-of-living index: 102.9

102.9 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,494.72

$59,494.72 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $37,057.48

$37,057.48 How much savings you need to retire: $926,437

Explore More: I’m a Financial Advisor: 5 Things the Middle Class Wastes Money On

Florida

Cost-of-living index: 103.1

103.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $59,610.36

$59,610.36 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $37,173.12

$37,173.12 How much savings you need to retire: $929,328

Arizona

Cost-of-living index: 110.5

110.5 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $63,888.89

$63,888.89 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $41,451.65

$41,451.65 How much savings you need to retire: $1,036,291

Maine

Cost-of-living index: 111.3

111.3 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $64,351.43

$64,351.43 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $41,914.19

$41,914.19 How much savings you need to retire: $1,047,855

Connecticut

Cost-of-living index: 113.2

113.2 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,449.98

$65,449.98 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,012.74

$43,012.74 How much savings you need to retire: $1,075,318

Find Out: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Rhode Island

Cost-of-living index: 113.4

113.4 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,565.61

$65,565.61 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,128.37

$43,128.37 How much savings you need to retire: $1,078,209

New Hampshire

Cost-of-living index: 113.6

113.6 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,681.25

$65,681.25 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,244.01

$43,244.01 How much savings you need to retire: $1,081,100

New Jersey

Cost-of-living index: 113.7

113.7 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,739.07

$65,739.07 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,301.83

$43,301.83 How much savings you need to retire: $1,082,546

Oregon

Cost-of-living index: 114.1

114.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $65,970.34

$65,970.34 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,533.10

$43,533.10 How much savings you need to retire: $1,088,327

Read More: 9 Things the Middle-Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Vermont

Cost-of-living index: 114.7

114.7 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,317.25

$66,317.25 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $43,880.01

$43,880.01 How much savings you need to retire: $1,097,000

Washington

Cost-of-living index: 115.1

115.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $66,548.52

$66,548.52 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $44,111.28

$44,111.28 How much savings you need to retire: $1,102,782

Maryland

Cost-of-living index: 116.2

116.2 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $67,184.52

$67,184.52 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $44,747.28

$44,747.28 How much savings you need to retire: $1,118,682

New York

Cost-of-living index: 123.1

123.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $71,173.96

$71,173.96 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $48,736.72

$48,736.72 How much savings you need to retire: $1,218,418

Discover More: Average Monthly Expenses by Age: Which Group Is Spending the Most?

Alaska

Cost-of-living index: 125.1

125.1 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $72,330.32

$72,330.32 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $49,893.08

$49,893.08 How much savings you need to retire: $1,247,327

Massachusetts

Cost-of-living index: 144.3

144.3 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $83,431.37

$83,431.37 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $60,994.13

$60,994.13 How much savings you need to retire: $1,524,853

California

Cost-of-living index: 145

145 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $83,836.10

$83,836.10 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $61,398.86

$61,398.86 How much savings you need to retire: $1,534,972

Hawaii

Cost-of-living index: 186.2

186.2 Annual cost of living (total expenditures): $107,657.12

$107,657.12 Annual Social Security income: $22,437.24

$22,437.24 Annual expenditures after Social Security: $85,219.88

$85,219.88 How much savings you need to retire: $2,130,497

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s 2024 Q1 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, GOBankingRates divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the June 2024 Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by four percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 17, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Minimum Savings You Need To Be Able To Retire in All 50 States

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.