Mingfa Group Awaits Subsidiary Board Restructuring Approval

Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd. (HK:0846) has released an update.

Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited has announced that three of its PRC subsidiaries are awaiting local regulatory approval to complete the restructuring of their boards of directors. The company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the code 00846, will continue to update stakeholders on this process with monthly announcements. The restructuring is a key step in the corporate governance enhancements Mingfa Group is implementing.

