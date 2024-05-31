News & Insights

Mingfa Group Awaits Subsidiary Board Restructuring Approval

May 31, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd. (HK:0846) has released an update.

Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited has announced that three of its PRC subsidiaries are awaiting local regulatory approval to complete the restructuring of their boards of directors. The company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the code 00846, will continue to update stakeholders on this process with monthly announcements. The restructuring is a key step in the corporate governance enhancements Mingfa Group is implementing.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
