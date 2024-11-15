Ming Yuan Cloud Awards Shares to Boost Employee Performance

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited (HK:0909) has released an update.

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited has granted 1,882,522 Award Shares to 12 employees under its Share Award Scheme, with these shares set to vest on November 15, 2026. The granting aims to incentivize and retain employees by tying vesting to performance targets over the next two years, although no financial assistance or clawback mechanisms are in place. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning employee performance with shareholder interests.

