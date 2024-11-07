News & Insights

Ming Fai International Holdings Sees Revenue Surge Amidst Industry Growth

November 07, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Ming Fai International Holdings (HK:3828) has released an update.

Ming Fai International Holdings reported a notable 14% increase in revenue and a 14.9% rise in gross profit for the first nine months of 2024, driven primarily by higher demand in the travel, tourism, and aviation industries. However, the health care and hygienic products segment saw a decline in revenue due to decreased demand. The company remains vigilant in monitoring financial performance while exploring new business opportunities.

