Minerva reports Q3 EPS $2.97 vs. ($1.03) last year

The company said, “As announced in February 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter to our New Drug Application (NDA) for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. Interactions with the FDA continue with the goal of addressing questions raised in the CRL.” Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2024 were approximately $26.6 million, as compared to $41.0 million at December 31, 2023.

