News & Insights

Stocks

Minerva reports Q3 EPS $2.97 vs. ($1.03) last year

November 05, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “As announced in February 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter to our New Drug Application (NDA) for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. Interactions with the FDA continue with the goal of addressing questions raised in the CRL.” Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2024 were approximately $26.6 million, as compared to $41.0 million at December 31, 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NERV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NERV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.