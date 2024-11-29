Minerva Group Announces Change in Share Registrar

Power Financial Group Limited (HK:0397) has released an update.

Minerva Group Holding Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. This shift means that all share registration and transfer applications will need to be directed to the new office starting from this date. Investors holding uncollected share certificates should retrieve them from Tricor Investor Services from January 2, 2025.

